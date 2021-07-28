$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Nokia posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $5.42 price target on Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

NOK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,635,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,182,848. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nokia by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

