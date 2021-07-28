-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 21,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,753. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

