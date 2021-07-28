$0.14 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.40 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

