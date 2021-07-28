-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

