-$0.36 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Canoo stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,059. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.