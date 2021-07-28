$0.45 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 2,220,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,372. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

