-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.55). Novan posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $8.03 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

