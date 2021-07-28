-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.36). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

