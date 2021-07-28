$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.89. Incyte posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,913. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

