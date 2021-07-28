$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.87. Capri reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 1,737,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.