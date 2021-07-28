0Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $184,827.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.69 million and $184,827.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

