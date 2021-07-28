$1.46 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.25. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 1,007,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

