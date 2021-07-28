$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.31. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,543. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

