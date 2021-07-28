$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 123,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

