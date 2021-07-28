-$1.77 EPS Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings of ($4.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,623. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

In other news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $172,469.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,993 shares of company stock worth $535,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

