$1.88 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $1.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the highest is $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $17.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $32.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.44 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

ASND stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.91. 377,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

