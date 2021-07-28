1,076,556 Shares in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,076,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Secoo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Secoo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

SECO opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40. Secoo Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

