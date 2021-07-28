111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 6.1%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.45. 7,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 735,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, began coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 111 by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 706,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

