11,711 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.02. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

