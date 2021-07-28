$119.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $630.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $555.25. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.