12,570 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Lemonade accounts for 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,132. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.