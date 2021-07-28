135,504 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.