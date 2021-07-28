13,824 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

