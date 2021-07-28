14,460 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

IBTA stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.