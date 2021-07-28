145,265 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

