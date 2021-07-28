14,894 Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its position in Star Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Star Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

