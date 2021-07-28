15,200 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $185.96 and a 52-week high of $315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

