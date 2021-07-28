152,217 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

