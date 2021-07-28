$16.55 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post $16.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $74.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $124.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 1,225,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

