177 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

