180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.10. 21,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

