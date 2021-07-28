180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,484 shares of company stock valued at $40,541,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.65 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.