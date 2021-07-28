180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 648,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

