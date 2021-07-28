180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 70,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,217.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. 8,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.