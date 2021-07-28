180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8,180.1% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

