$182.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $182.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.80 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

