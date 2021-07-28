1,900 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,196. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

