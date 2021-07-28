19,354 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.67. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

