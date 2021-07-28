$197.95 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 2,750,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

