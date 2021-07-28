1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

