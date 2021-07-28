$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

