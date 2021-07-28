2,043,571 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,043,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

