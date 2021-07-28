$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report sales of $218.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.70 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rayonier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Rayonier by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 248.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

