21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,355,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $108,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

