21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.66. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 7,076 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

