2,224 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.31. 302,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

