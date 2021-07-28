$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.48. 235,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

