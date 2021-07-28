3,085 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 657.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 360,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.