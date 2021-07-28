3,160 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

