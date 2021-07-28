34,083 Shares in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $676,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSTA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

